Man Says He'll Leave If Things Don't Get Any Better Soon

A man who is a frequent contributor to a satirical news website has said that he is so frustrated with the kind of humorless tripe being served up there on a daily basis, that he is thinking of packing it all in, and never visiting the site again, for as long as he lives.

Harold Meaner said:

"It really is dire at the moment. Absolute drivel. Monumentally boring pieces of turd, hardly worthy of being made into snippets, cynically stretched out into rambling stories with no humor in them above what you might hear in a school playground. A primary school, that is!"

Meaner may be a moaner, but others appear to feel the same.

Several writers have voiced concerns that, during the last year, TheSpoof.com has gone from being a beautiful, lush field of tall, golden literary wheat to a Glastonbury-style quagmire with puddles of mud and piss, where nothing would grow during the next 100 years.

One, Theobald Monk, wrote:

"(Deleted) has 42,000 points. I just looked and I have 82. It seems his stories are 500 times better than mine. Didn’t know there was such a thing. I have read his stories, and was eager to find them funny, but that has been like trying to find joy at a family gathering. It has been illusive."

Another, Erickson 2, even went so far as to write a story about it, which wasn't so much funny, as a sad and accurate portrayal of what is going on at what was once one of the internet's top 20 satirical news websites.

Said Meaner:

"I really do hope things improve, because, if they don't, I'm going to have to take decisive action."