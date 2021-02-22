Writer accuses other writer of 'going through the motions'

A writer at a former top satirical news website has accused one of the site's top writers of merely 'going through the motions', putting in no effort to be creative, and writing stories that are "lame, bland, weak and tedious", to mention just a few adjectives.

The two writers concerned cannot be named for fear that a session of 'handbags' might erupt, but the accuser is me, and the accused is not.

The accusation centres around the way in which the accused constantly recycles the same material, using the same few tired subjects, people and situations, in an ever-growing portfolio of absolute fucking rubbish.

The prime target of the writer's derision is Donald Trump.

The writer places Trump in a multitude of different scenarios with the same recurring 'extras' - usually his wife, family, newscasters, women he has had affairs with, or figures from the worlds of music and film - and has them allege things which are so lame, that they are hardly worth mentioning here, and not even worth you wasting your time by going and having a look.

Said the accuser:

Quite why anyone would waste their time producing so much meaningless nonsense is beyond a sane person's comprehension. Maybe he hasn't got many friends."