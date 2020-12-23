Kanye West Moving To Kenya

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – RumorLand News has acknowledged that the man who is known as Mr. Kim Kardashian is still very upset at the fact that he lost the presidential election.

Kanye West met with RN’s Cookie Canada at a local KFC, and expressed how disappointed he was in the black community.

When asked why, the man that most blacks and lots of whites call West the Pest, exclaimed that he only received 803 votes.

He then started crying, and pointed out that the cartoon character, Dora the Explorer, received 913 votes.

West then said that he is so upset, disappointed, and on the verge of going crazy, that he plans on moving to Kenya.

“Why the hell Kenya?” Miss Canada asked, and he answered that he plans on opening a recording studio in Nairobi, where he will record Kenyan rap bands like Lion Leo & The Yo Cats, Jungle Judy & The Swahili Sistas, and Bawana Bob & The Jungle Bros.

When Kanye was asked if he was going to ever get back together with Kim, he spit on the ground, and replied that he most probably won't, because her cellulite has gotten way out of control.