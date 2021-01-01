Kim Kardashian Says The Vibrator Rumors Are False

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 1 January 2021

Kim, sunbathing on Malibu Beach, has remarked that she hasn't used a vibrator in several years.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Kim Kardashian is furious at the rumors that appeared in Hollywood Innuendo, stating that, lately, she has been using the services of a vibrator.

Kardashian, who has been separated from her loser husband, Kanye West, for several weeks, said that since becoming an adult she has only used a vibrator on 9 occasions; and quickly added that it was years ago.

She stated that she thinks that Kanye may have started the rumor himself in order to embarrass her, and make her want to ask him to come back home.

Kim said that, truth be told, she has never liked using vibrators, because they give her blurred vision, a tremendous itch around her belly button, and the hiccups.

When Kanye was asked if he had, indeed, started the vibrator rumor, he commented that, years ago, Kim swore him to secrecy about the ‘Vibby,’ so he replied, “no comment.”

The eldest Kardashian did state that she happens to know for a fact that her younger sister Khloe, uses a vibrator on Saturday nights.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

