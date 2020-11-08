Nicki Minaj, The Hip-Hop Artist Noted For Having 2 Solid Gold Nipple Rings Has Just Released Her Latest Album

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Tittle Tattle Tonight reports that Nicki Minaj is proud to announce the release of her latest album.

The 37-year-old singer told 3T’s reporter Pico de Gallo that she worked on the album for 8 months, 2 weeks, and 13 days, and it was a pure labor of love.

The hip-hopper, who is noted for having two solid gold nipple rings, remarked that the new album is titled “Nicki Minaj Sings The Songs of Adele, Celine Dion, and The Sopapilla Muchachas Band”.

The single hottie, who is well-noted for having an extremely huge ass that rivals Kim Kardashian’s, revealed that, at times, she gets very lonely and fantasizes about doing the “Thang” with Brad Pitt, Yo Yo Afro Woke, and even Miley Cyrus.

In a related story, Minaj loves football, and is thinking about purchasing the NFL New York Jets, whose record is currently 0-8.