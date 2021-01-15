In a landmark event, US president, Donald Trump, has been impeached for a record second time, making him the most impeachable president in US political history.

Which is just peachy!

Trump has received the impeach for 'inciting an insurrection', but the official celebration will only take place after the handover of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Support for the President's nomination was universal, and congratulations came from all corners.

Trump has welcomed the accolade which, he tweeted, shows how impeachmatic he is, and puts him at the top of any impeachoclastic list.

By receiving the impeachment, Trump has proved to his doubters that he is totally impeachworthy, and, in retrospect, will, no doubt, be considered the most impeachiest president ever to have ruled on the American throne.

For readers' information, the word 'impeach' and its derivatives have nothing whatsoever to do with peaches.