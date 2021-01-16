President Trump To Have Emergency Liposuction Surgery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Trump's personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has informed the White House press corps that POTUS will be going into Walter Reed Hospital to undergo an emergency procedure.

The medic said that he has been telling Trump he needs liposuction to have at least 85 pounds of pure unadulterated fat removed from his stomach, thighs, calves, tongue, and especially from his humongous mothereffing ass.

He said that Trump had gone in, back in September, for an estimate, but that was before he had gained an extra 57 pounds.

He said Trump is the kind of fat slob who can eat 4 or 5 pounds in one sitting, and gain 4 or 5 pounds, and that Donald has always believed that chicken wings, onion rings, and Hostess Twinkies are all members of one of the basic 4 food groups.

Surgery is scheduled to take place as soon as possible, and definitely before Joe Biden is inaugurated, so that Trump can still quality for Obamacare.

Meanwhile, Maria Bartiromo, with Fox News pointed out, the surgery will only cost $600 out-of-pocket, instead of the $187,000 it would cost him if he did not have Obamacare.