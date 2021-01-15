President Trump Named “Asshole of The Year”

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – American Spotlight Magazine has just named their annual “Asshole of The Year,” and this year’s winner, by a landslide, is President Donald J. Trump.

ASM writer Fitzwater Ribicoff, announced that the President received 47,902 votes and the other 7 nominees received a combined total of 43 votes.

Ribicoff stated that when POTUS learned of his latest honor, he pouted like a 2-year-old spoiled brat.

He pushed Kayleigh McEnany to the floor, and picked up an ashtray, and threw it against the wall, barely missing Maria Bartiromo, his favorite reporter and rumored side piece.

An unnamed source overheard Trump whine that he hates being the biggest asshole in the entire United States, including Puerto Rico.

One of the President’s Secret Service agents was overheard muttering under his breath, "Well, you’ve certainly earned that award, you fucked-up turdhead."

Meanwhile, Fox News host, Maria Bartiromo, has, in no uncertain terms, denied the rumors that she is pregnant with Trump's baby.