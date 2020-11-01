Kim Kardashian Says That None of The Kardashians Will Be Voting For Kanye West

CALABASAS, California – (Satire News) – Kim Kardashian told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that every member of her family, including their grandmother, and second cousin once-removed, will be voting for Vice-President Joe Biden.

She was asked by Cohen why she will not be voting for her own husband, Kanye West, who is running as a third party (disruptive) candidate.

Kim said that she will not vote for Kanye, simply because the turdhead is as dumb as a sack of horse manure.

She went on to say that she warned him, if he didn’t drop out of the presidential race, that he wouldn’t be getting anymore nookie (from her).

The Oxnard Obligatory Observer is reporting that Kanye the Pest has just passed Trump ass-kissing sisters Diamond and Silk as the most hated black person in the black community.