Kim Kardashian Says That None of The Kardashians Will Be Voting For Kanye West

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 1 November 2020

image for Kim Kardashian Says That None of The Kardashians Will Be Voting For Kanye West
Kim says that Kanye has given her so much stress, she's gained 4 pounds - 2 pounds on each thigh.

CALABASAS, California – (Satire News) – Kim Kardashian told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that every member of her family, including their grandmother, and second cousin once-removed, will be voting for Vice-President Joe Biden.

She was asked by Cohen why she will not be voting for her own husband, Kanye West, who is running as a third party (disruptive) candidate.

Kim said that she will not vote for Kanye, simply because the turdhead is as dumb as a sack of horse manure.

She went on to say that she warned him, if he didn’t drop out of the presidential race, that he wouldn’t be getting anymore nookie (from her).

The Oxnard Obligatory Observer is reporting that Kanye the Pest has just passed Trump ass-kissing sisters Diamond and Silk as the most hated black person in the black community.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Andy CohenKanye WestKim KardashianVice-President Joe Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more