Ann Coulter Denies She Had Trump’s Baby

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Republican pundit and woman who looks like she’s on stilts, Ann Coulter, appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show.

Ann, who some have referred to as a human tongue depressor with hair, said she’s glad Donald Trump lost.

When asked why, she looked Carlson in the eye, and said, "because Don the Con is the most egotistical, narcissistic, sarcastic, racist bastard that I’ve ever seen."

Tucker told her she couldn't talk about Trump in that manner. Coulter asked if he was Trump’s little bitch. Carlson immediately went to a commercial.

When they returned, Tucker looked in the camera, and said that Miss Coulter was going to make an apology. Ann yelled, “Suck my navel, Tucker!”

Carlson then said that he was going to change the subject. “So tell me, Coulter, did you have Donald Trump’s baby on or about October 23, 1993?”

Coulter tugged at her hair, and replied that it was impossible, since she had been born without ovaries, a cervix, fallopian tubes, and ear lobes.

She then emphasized that even porn king, Ron Jeremy, couldn't impregnate her.

Coulter then looked at Carlson, and said, “So, Tucky boy, I think that you had better apologize for slandering me and subjecting me to defamation of character, not to mention a touch of quid pro quo."