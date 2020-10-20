Derek Hough and His Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Erotically Sizzled on the Dancing With The Star’s Ballroom Dance Floor

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) – Professional dancers Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert blew away the entire troupe of DWTS’s dancers.

Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Carolina Chipotle said that it was the best dance performance she had ever seen.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said he had never before seen the DWTS dancefloor throw off sparks like the couple’s Paso Doble dance number did.

Host Tyra Banks actually went backstage and came back with a fire extinguisher, just in case the dance floor actually caught fire.

Tyra, who was wearing a curtain-type blouse with maroon pants and gold earrings that were the size of coffee saucers, yelled out, “Oh sweet mama, dat be one fantastic performance sure nuff ah ha y’all.”

All of the regular couples danced their butts off, but ice skater Johnny Weir and his partner Britt Stewart’s performance of the Macarena was outstanding, and Johnny admitted that he had borrowed the gown, high heel shoes, and underwear from pro dancer Cheryl Burke.

And at the end of the night, the bottom two couples were Johnny and Britt and Peta Murgatroyd and NFL tight end Vernon Davis.

After the smoke had cleared, Peta and Vernon were eliminated.

Vernon thanked Peta for turning him into a dancer, and Peta thanked Vernon for teaching her NFL football terms like 'onside kicks', 'intentionally grounding the ball', and 'ineligible receiver downfield'.