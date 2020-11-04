The intensive late push by the US Postal Service to leave "no stone unturned" in their search for mail-in ballots is considered responsible for the surprise Walter Mondale victory in the 2020 American Presidential election.

The effort by mail sorters and letter carriers to find and deliver all mail to election officials before Tuesday's deadline, uncovered a record 70 million ballots cast in 1984. Millions of ballots were reported found in facilities such as abandoned Postal Service warehouses, old mail trucks, and little-used storage sheds.

"I even found ballots in my old hockey bag," said smiling postal worker Scooter "Dick" Hertz on CNN.

Mondale, the Democratic opponent of heavily favored incumbent Ronald Reagan, was apparently surprised at the outcome, and had neither a victory nor concession speech prepared.

When contacted at his retirement residence in St. Paul, Minnesota, the 92-year-old promised a recovery from the 1980-82 recession and a tough stance against the Soviet Union as his top priorities.