Serial Killers back in Vogue!

(NOT EDITED) You name them, and they will always come back and entertain us, or haunt us!

Way back in the sixties, seventies, eighties and nineties, psychos ruled the screens locking millions into cinemas and scaring the pants off of film goers!

Psycho, Boston Strangler, Hannibal, Red Dragon, Charles Manson, Texas Chainsaw, Dahmer, Tom and Jerry, Jack the Ripper, Se7en, to mention just a few.

But then came rubber sharks, giant spiders, grizzly bears, ant attacks, plastic anaconda's, man-eating crocs, 'terrifying' T-Rex's, King Kong's, etc, and the adrenaline kick rubbed off pretty quickly after Jaws & Jurassic 5, 6, or 7? ZZZZZZZZZZZ!

So, film producers decided ACTION is the answer, and film goers got tripe actors doing stunts with dialogue that even morons could understand! Van Diesel-isms, WOW!

Luckily, Tarantino decided to bring back the serial Killer effect. Jokingly portraying an impotent Manson and his hippies! Well at least Brad and Leonardo were funny. However, Tarantino, shook up a few Hollywood brain cells, and now serial killers are back in fashion!

Highly intelligent, misunderstood, mistreated as children, sexually inadequate, and really scary, normal males (or females), will soon be haunting the minds of cinema goers, just like Hitchcock did all those years ago.

So, female readers of this delightful spoof, next time you go the local shoe shop to try on a pair of stilettos; if the shoe seller wears horn-rimmed glasses, speaks with a soft tongue, is bearing a droop-hanging moustache, has soft hands, caresses your feet while getting the correct size, disappears in the back room for a minute or two, and returns with freshly washed hands, don't dare give him your address!

You and him could be the subject of the next Hollywood killer/smash-hit, blockbuster movie, that frightens the crap out of global cinema goers!

PS: Also be careful of that creepy electrician, dressed in filthy overalls, who calls wishing to check your meter! You have been warned!

LMBO!