LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – The three members of the all-girl Russian band, Pussy Riot, were recently interviewed by Tapioca Swizzle with Tittle Tattle Tonight.

Swizzle asked them about the fact that President Trump is insisting that they change the name of their band.

Muffin said that Trumpski is one big effen hypocrite, saying that he does not like the name pu*sy, when everyone knows that he is the world’s biggest pus*y grabber.

Band member Beaver noted that Don the Con had grabbed her crotch cookie when he visited them backstage after their performance in Baltimore six years ago.

And Hooha remarked that Donaldo sent her a text photo which, for some reason, was a photo of a Vienna sausage.

Muffin laughed out loud and said that it wasn't a Vienna sausage, but it sure looked like one.

Russian President Putin, who allegedly has tapped two of the three band members, says he doesn't care for their heavy metal music, but he does admit, that the bitches have got some fine-looking asses.

The all-girl band is noted for using extremely vulgar lyrics and for drinking several bottles of vodka during their concerts.