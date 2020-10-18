Camberwick Green Is Man's All-Time Favourite TV Show

A man who rarely comments on the subject of television has come out to confess that his all-time favourite TV show was, is, and probably will always be the BBC children's animated puppet show from the 1960s, 'Camberwick Green'.

Moys Kenwood, 57, claims that 'Camberwick Green', along with its companion, 'Trumpton', were the programmes in the 'Watch with Mother' series of dinnertime children's shows that taught him about right from wrong, about social skills, and how to deal with other people in a number of complex societal situations.

He said:

"It was instrumental in my own upbringing and education with regard to what to do and how to act in certain situations. In Camberwick Green, everybody is nice to each other, they help each other when there is a problem, they support each other, and all the folks in the town are happy."

Indeed, said Kenwood, Camberwick Green is as near to a perfect place to live as he can imagine, and he would like to retire there.

"Yes," he confirmed, "I should certainly enjoy myself there! Why, everything you could want is in CG. All kinds of shops - a bakery, a fishmonger, a post office, a carpenter, a doctor, a dairy - why, there's even a chimney sweep, a fort, and a fully operational windmill! What more could one want?"

He was forgetting, however, about somewhere to buy CDs and cheap books.

Camberwick Green will always be stuck, quite unmistakably, in the 1960s, and, for Kenwood, that's just perfect:

"There are no dealers dishing out drugs in the Market Square, no drunken louts laid across benches, or high-heeled slappers sleeping it off in the gutters, no gangs of youths enjoying 'fisticuffs', and no homeless vagrants leering at passers-by in the town centre. In fact, the worst thing that one has to put up with in CG, is the non-stop gossip from the ever-wagging tongue of Mrs Honeyman. She's difficult to avoid, but I think I'd be prepared to take my chances!"