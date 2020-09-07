Spoof Writer Receives 3-Star Rating For Story

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 7 September 2020

image for Spoof Writer Receives 3-Star Rating For Story
What kind of story gets rated with 2 stars?

A frequent, though, by no means the most frequent, contributor to a satirical news website, has said he was interested to note that a reader of one of his stories had awarded it a 3-star rating today, which was thought-provoking.

Moys Kenwood, 57, wrote a story, this morning, which related how, in his youth as a punk rocker, he and his friends would call the scooter that a local Mod used to ride, a 'Puff Chariot'.

The story attracted a few readers, but not too many. One of these, however, had decided to award it three stars.

"This provoked me to 'thought,'" said Kenwood.

Usually, if a person thinks a story is funny, or clever, that person will award the story a 5-star rating.

If, however, the story is perceived by its reader to be awful, terrible, not having been worth the time and effort expended to write it, or just plain dogshit, no rating at all would be given.

If a story really and truly gets on someone's tits, they can award it a 1-star rating, which, although it results in the story being awarded one point, is seen as a way of conveying to the author a sense of the reader's disgust.

A 3-star rating, though, is a bit mysterious, and certainly trickier to pin down.

The reader may have liked the concept, but not the fact that the writer had been a punk.

The reader may not have liked the concept, but was so impressed by the quality of the writing, that it was felt the writer deserved some kind of recognition for his efforts.

It could have been a mistaken rating.

There may have been an earthquake.

Could it possibly have been that the reader, like the writer, thought that scooters were a rather effeminate way of getting from A to B, but wasn't prepared to back this up with a 5-star rating, because he or she suffered, like Jimmy Walton, from a face covered in zits?

"Or," said Kenwood, "the reader may have owned a Puff Chariot."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
childhoodModsMusicPunkScooters




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more