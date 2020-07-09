Man Went On Playground Swings, And Felt Sick

A man who visited a local playground with his wife and two children, yesterday afternoon, joined them in riding on the slide and the swings, but may have swung too zealously, and ended up feeling rather sick.

Moys Kenwood, 57, clapped his hands and jumped for joy when his wife announced that they were going to the park, and Delma, 5, and Norman, 3, were also quite pleased.

On reaching the park, they saw that the gardener hadn't been that busy lately, as the grass was about a foot high, but they didn't let the threat of snakes get in their way, as they tore around in an excited manner.

First, they played on the slide; then the see-saw; the the climbing frame; lastly the swings.

This is where the elder Kenwood came unstuck.

Whilst the children were happy to swing to and fro at a rate appropriate for youngsters, their dad acted like a maniac, trying to 'loop-the-loop', and swing all the way over the top, like a gymnast on the Isometric Bars.

Suddenly, he began to feel queasy.

He slowed his pace, and allowed the swing to come to a stop.

His face was a green color.

His wife looked at him with a smirk on her face. She said:

"Come on, you two. Time to go home. Daddy's feeling sick."