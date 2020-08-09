Boy is looking forward to Halloween

A boy in Harlesden has told his friends that he is really looking forward to Halloween this year.

Billy Shrapnel, 12, said he always enjoys this time of the year, because there are two exciting events within a week of each other - Halloween and Guy Fawkes night - but he much prefers the first.

"I like the whole Halloween scene," said Billy. "You know, the masks, the hollowed-out pumpkins, Trick or Treat, the dressing-up like Dracula, a witch, or a ghost, and scaring the shit out of people. It's great!"

Halloween falls on 31 October every year, without fail, and Guy Fawkes night - often known as 'Bonfire Night' - is on 5 November.

Shrapnel said, "I like Bonfire Night as well. Of course, pets don't like it much, but then, they should stay indoors, shouldn't they?"