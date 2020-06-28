Toddler still Toddling

Written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 28 June 2020

image for Toddler still Toddling
Lego, just right for my punishments

2-year-old toddler, Brian Hammerstein, has told the world, or at least the family cat, that he plans to be still toddling in three months from now.

'Why would I want to be a grown-up?' asked Brian (a name you wouldn't associate with a toddler, but all Brians were babies once). 'I can do what I like, I can fall over, cry a bit, and people think I am cute. If my humans don't do what I want, I can throw a tantrum in the street, or the park, and do you know how much pain a Lego brick can give? I don't, but my Mum and Dad do, and it is just so funny seeing their faces. Why would I want to be an adult? They have to fill in a mortgage form and everything!'

Brian's inner monologue is quite well educated for a 2-year-old who struggles with walking, and can only say the word 'beige'.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more