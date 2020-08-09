Lady Gaga and Kate Gosselin Were Spotted Sunbathing Down in Cozumel, Mexico

COZUMEL, Mexico – (Satire News) - Singer Lady Gaga and reality show princess Kate Gosselin were spotted sunbathing in the nude at the Eva Longoria Commemorative Beach, down in the Mexican resort town of Cozumel.

TMZ recently reported that there were rumors swirling all over Tinsel Town that the two women had been seen making out behind a taco truck in the beautiful resort town.

When Lady Gaga was asked to comment, she simply replied that Kate has the most luscious lips she has ever seen, plus she knows more nasty, vulgar Donald Trump jokes than anybody.

Kate remarked that she loves to listen to Lady Gaga sing in Spanish. She noted that she sounds kind of like a cross between Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, with a little hint of Ariana Grande.

TMZ is reporting that the two women got matching tattoos with the letter “G”.

Both blondes told a local reporter that they are just in the very early stages of quintessential flirtation.