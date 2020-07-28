East German wall builders employed to fix Mexican Wall after tropical storm blew it away!

(UNEDITED) Tropical Storm Hanna has caused a storm in Donald's tea cup after it hit Southern Texas. Hanna was quite mild compared to hurricanes that frequently blow in from the Gulf of Mexico. However, parts of the Great Dividing Wall between them and Donald's material paradise, or hell, got blown away!

Experts inspecting the wall advised the US government to stop using cheap laborers from South America where their expertise lies in building mud huts, and employ solid wall builders from somewhere else.

Trump's wall building advisors googled global wall building expertise, and low and behold, they found a solution. Sadly the Chinese, who are expert wall builders declined the offer to repair Trump's wall because of diplomatic and ideological differences regarding world trade, logical.

They then asked Scotland, who built Hadrian's Wall many years ago, but the Scot wall builders were too busy planning a new version of Hadrian after Brexit, and it mattered not if Donald owns a golf course there!

Last not least, and in utter desperation, Donald rung up Angie Merkel to asked her if she knew of any ex-GDR wall builders still alive who worked for Stalin in Berlin; Jackpot! Angie allowed a gang of East German, ex-GDR wall builders to be released from the slammer in Magdeburg; "Gott sei Dank und niemals aufwiedersehen," she said.

They are now flying to Mexico to rebuild Donald's wall, that will now have a 'MADE IN GERMANY' stamp on it, meaning superb quality, a 200 year guarantee, and Hurricane resistant!

Donald is not so happy having to bow and beg to his not-so-loved German colleague for help, but money counts. East Germans wall builders are cheaper than Chinese and certainly more reliable than illegals who put up the wall in the first place to stop their countrymen climbing over it from the wrong side!

He then chastised his advisors for not watching 'Breaking Bad' instead of wasting time on Google, guess why?