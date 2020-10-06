Wag Tweeting again

Following Boris Johnson's quote from M People, of looking for the hero inside yourself, popular Twitter user and all-around satirical bloke Simon Williams asked: 'So, Mr Johnson, that is all very well, but what have you done today to make yourself proud?'

The 49-year-old father of two embarrassed teenagers said: 'I was proud of that. I had a pointed dig at the Prime Minister, showed my knowledge of 90s pop culture, and it got seven retweets. Now, I can upload a few links from the Guardian, the Times, and a few other sites, and I will be all done for the day.'

The chap continued: 'Just wait until they start quoting the Lighthouse Family, I will be all set for that one.'