Wag Tweeting again

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 6 October 2020

When will this all stop, Simon?

Following Boris Johnson's quote from M People, of looking for the hero inside yourself, popular Twitter user and all-around satirical bloke Simon Williams asked: 'So, Mr Johnson, that is all very well, but what have you done today to make yourself proud?'

The 49-year-old father of two embarrassed teenagers said: 'I was proud of that. I had a pointed dig at the Prime Minister, showed my knowledge of 90s pop culture, and it got seven retweets. Now, I can upload a few links from the Guardian, the Times, and a few other sites, and I will be all done for the day.'

The chap continued: 'Just wait until they start quoting the Lighthouse Family, I will be all set for that one.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

