Music is the devil's only friend

A new scientific study has found that listening to music may have a negative impact on creativity, behavior and mental stability.

It contradicts the idea that music is soothing to the mind and helps creativity.

The researchers showed, the negative impact was found even in cases where the music had a positive impact on mood and was liked by the person listening to it. Children became addicted to music and neglected their homework while day dreaming for hours. Futhermore, teenagers engaged in negative behavior portrayed in songs. However, background noise didn’t have the same effect.

Children often use music for background noise while studying and as a way to help increase their creativity while working on a project. The psychologists behind the study have found this routine may have the opposite effect, actively impairing — rather than boosting — the individual’s creativity. The findings were based on three experiments.

In one experiment, the researchers exposed volunteers to background music containing unfamiliar lyrics, while in another they were exposed to music with familiar lyrics. In another experiment, participants listened to instrumental music that didn’t contain lyrics. While listening to the audio, participants were given three words and tasked with identifying a single word that each had in common.

In contrast to participants who completed the task in an environment with a quiet background, the participants who listened to background music had ‘impaired performance.’ However, unlike listening to music, the researchers found ‘no significant different’ between the group that worked in silence and the group that worked in a noisy library.

The research indicates that children may do their best homework without it.