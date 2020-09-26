Joe Biden’s Campaign Team Has Invited Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to Sit in The Front Row at The Presidential Debate

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 26 September 2020

image for Joe Biden’s Campaign Team Has Invited Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to Sit in The Front Row at The Presidential Debate
Stormy is writing a second book on her affair with DJT, which will include over 400 very explicit, X-rated photos.

DOVER, Delaware – (Satire News) – Democratic presidential candidate and the champion of the working class, Joe Biden, flew to his home town to pick up some more clean clothes.

While in Dover, he spoke with a reporter with the Vox Populi News Agency.

Biden was told that, as of today, he is leading President Trump in 49 out of the 50 states, and in the 50th state Alabama, the numbers are Trump 50.1%, Biden 49.9%.

The former vice-president has just learned that he has been endorsed by staunch Republicans, Cindy and Meghan McCain, Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Cohen, and Melania’s pedicurist, Mr. Mimosa.

When asked if he has anything up his sleeve regarding the presidential debate, Biden smiled a smile that would reach from the Dallas city limits to the Fort Worth city limits.

He then told the VPNA reporter to keep it under his hat, but his campaign asked Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to be his VIP guests, and they will be sitting in the first row, very close to Trump.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPresidential DebateStormy DanielsVice-President Joe Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more