Joe Biden’s Campaign Team Has Invited Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to Sit in The Front Row at The Presidential Debate

DOVER, Delaware – (Satire News) – Democratic presidential candidate and the champion of the working class, Joe Biden, flew to his home town to pick up some more clean clothes.

While in Dover, he spoke with a reporter with the Vox Populi News Agency.

Biden was told that, as of today, he is leading President Trump in 49 out of the 50 states, and in the 50th state Alabama, the numbers are Trump 50.1%, Biden 49.9%.

The former vice-president has just learned that he has been endorsed by staunch Republicans, Cindy and Meghan McCain, Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Cohen, and Melania’s pedicurist, Mr. Mimosa.

When asked if he has anything up his sleeve regarding the presidential debate, Biden smiled a smile that would reach from the Dallas city limits to the Fort Worth city limits.

He then told the VPNA reporter to keep it under his hat, but his campaign asked Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to be his VIP guests, and they will be sitting in the first row, very close to Trump.