Man Offended by Gone with the Wind still watching Soul Man

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Yeah, it is a classic.

Idiot of the day Timothy Longbottom is offended by latest revisionist history Bette Noire Gone with the Wind, but will gladly sit through the even more tone-deaf 'Soul Man' a little-remembered comedy from the 1980s.

In Soul Man, a privileged white student takes too many tanning pills so that he will qualify for a scholarship.

Longbottom told us 'Like, man, Gone with the Wind is so offensive to me. Like, it was made 80 years ago and reflected the times, but it was so offensive then as it is now. Soul Man, on the other hand, is a classic of the genre. It starred James Earl Jones, and her from Seinfield, so it has a quality cast, yeah, so some of the jokes are of their time, but I will watch it still'.

Gone with the Wind is seen as a classic film, and has won many awards. Soul Man offended more people than watched it and starred one of the Kids from E.T.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

