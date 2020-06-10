Zulu Remake In The Works

"Don't shoot until you can see the wh...erm...their eyes!"

The 1964 British epic war film depicting the Battle of Rorke's Drift between the British Army and the Zulus in January 1879, during the Anglo-Zulu War is to be remade so that this time the Zulu's win.

"It's not at all about racism," said director Tony Dickhead, "it is just we thought we would put another spin on it. You know? It isn't about changing history."

The new movie will see Rourke's Drift defended by a regiment of transgendered Welsh Guards led by a Pakistani Lieutenant, played by Dev Patel.

The movie will not be filmed in technicolor but in black and white.

As everything is isn't it? Black and White.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

