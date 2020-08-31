Miley Cyrus Recreates Her 2013 Wrecking Ball Video at the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - According to several celebrity publications, pop icon Miley Cyrus ran away with the MTV Music Video Awards Show that was held in the Big Apple.

Bam Bam Boom News reported that the former twerking queen hit it out of the park when she recreated her 2013 MTV performance of her hit song “Wrecking Ball”.

Miley was dressed in an extremely skimpy, black leather femme fatale outfit she borrowed from her BFF, Ariana Grande.

Ariana said that the outfit had been a birthday gift from Shakira for her 27th birthday.

Miley sang her latest hit, “I Don’t Really Need a Dude or a Chick, I Can Pretty Much Have Sex All by My Little Horny Self.”

BBB reported that Ms. Cyrus received a text from first lady Melania Trump, saying that she loves her long slender legs and her voice is “seemply fantasticus.”

Miley pointed out that the song is a jab at many of her exes, including Liam Hemsworth, Cory Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Jose Altuve, LaTinda Putty, and Warren Beatty.

BBB noted that Miley said that just a mere 45 minutes after the show ended, she had received 717 marriage proposals; 479 from males, and 238 from females, including one from Lady Gaga.