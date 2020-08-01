Jennifer Lopez To Record An Album With Hip Hop Artist Snoop Dogg and Rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow

NEW YORK CITY – (Music Satire) - J.Lo, at 51, looks a lot sexier, sensuous, and erotic than women half her age.

She recently told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that she keeps fit by drinking 22 eight-ounce glasses of water a day, and eating nothing but diet baby back ribs.

Baldwin asked if she exercises. J.Lo replied that she runs around the block barefoot at least 700 times a day, rain or shine.

She remarked that, lately, she has been spending at least 10 hours a day in the recording studio.

The singer/dancer, actor is working on an album with hip hop artist Snoop Dogg and rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow.

She pointed out that she convinced her fiancé, New York Yankees great, Alex Rodriguez, to play the harmonica on one of the new songs.

The song was actually co-written by J.Lo, A-Rod, and Meghan Markle. It's titled, “Touch Me Mucho On My Culo”.

J.Lo said that she was thrilled that First Lady Melania Trump agreed to sing back-up on two of the album songs.