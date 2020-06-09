A Rapper is Severely Criticized For Using the Words Golly and Gee Whiz in a Song

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 9 June 2020

Rap singer Zombie Zulu Yo says he wasn't trying to act white he was just trying to pick up some white fans.

DETROIT – A very popular rapper known as Zombie Zulu Yo has just been severely reprimanded by the Rap industry, for writing a song that includes the words “Golly” and Gee Whiz.”

ZZY has reportedly apologized to the fans of rap music, as well as the fans of hip hop music for trying to act white.

He pointed out that he wrote the lyrics to the song “I Be’s Thankin’ ‘Bout My Baby Mama's Booty Eben Whiles I Be Peeing”, while he was strung out on “Lunar Lightning”, which is a second-cousin of the powerful drug "Crackapilla Wasilla Muffin."

He said that luckily his grandmother Calypso Nittynook, 86, and 9 of her elderly friends did an intervention, and now he has been clean for 2 days and 13 hours.

Zombie Zulu Yo added that he also learned how to deal with varicose veins, sagging tits, and unruly diarrhea.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

