Jennifer Lopez Has Curled One Off

Written by Mister Meaner

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

We all have to take a crap - even J-Lo

The entertainment world was in shock this evening, after it was reported that Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood superstar, had curled one off.

Lopez, 50, who has starred in some movies, and also had some hit singles, had previously been imagined to be immune from something as unpleasant as taking a dump, because it's not the kind of thing you want to contemplate a multi-million dollar artist having to do.

But, not standing on ceremony when she felt the call, Lopez squatted down behind a caravan on the set of her new movie, and 'toughed it out'.

Her eyes watered, she strained, and took several deep breaths, before she was eventually able to rid herself of an enormous turd that contained no less than three breather rings.

She wiped her ass on some newspaper that was laid on the ground, and then went back to filming.

She didn't wash her hands.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

