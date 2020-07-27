Google now lists The Spoof as 'Untrustworhy'

The owner of the satirical news and parody website, The Spoof, remained tight-lipped today, after it became clear that search engine, Google, had downgraded his site to the somewhat dubious status of 'Untrustworthy fake news', raising doubts as to whether or not gullible online readers would still be sucked into its dangerous world of made-up nonsense.

Analysts say that the 'untrustworthy' label could have serious implications for the site, which has been wasting online real news searchers' time since 2001.

One said:

"The implications could be serious. If, indeed, it turns out there are any implications. Implications are just that - implications. They are things that are 'implied', or 'suggested'; they are 'possibilities', not 'probabilities', and certainly could not be said to be 'likely', much less 'definite'. It's all 'in the balance' at the moment. We'll have to wait and see."

Another agreed it was unknown territory for The Spoof. He said:

"Yes, like the writer just wrote, it's unknown territory, right now. Perhaps readers will continue to visit the site, despite knowing full well that what they're reading is senseless piffle dreamt up by losers with nothing else to do apart from wasting their and other people's time. On the other hand, we could easily see a demonstrable swing away from the ridiculous scribblings of the braindead slackers who like to think they are contributing to some form of 'lower literature', but who are, in fact, just taking up valuable webspace."

A spokesman for Google said:

"What?"