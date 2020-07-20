Man Had 6 Unopened Messages!

It was 'all hands to the pumps' earlier today, for one man who is a regular, if not exactly prolific, contributor to the satirical news website, The Spoof, when he signed in to his account, and was informed he had 6 unopened messages!

Harold Meaner, who has put together a rather impressive portfolio of 234 stories since he joined the site in August 2007, has never really got involved much with messages, or messaging other writers on the site, and was a little nonplussed as to who the messages might be from, and what they could be about.

The tension rose, but he decided not to deal with the messages at the moment.

As well as the 6 unread messages, there were also 14 threads that he hadn't yet read in the Discussion Forum.