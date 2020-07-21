Spoof Writer Now Has 2% Of All Views On Site!

Written by Mister Meaner

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

image for Spoof Writer Now Has 2% Of All Views On Site!
Totally elated with his total

A writer has told of his "total elation" at becoming one of the foremost contributors on a satirical news website he frequents, and readers of his stories now account for an incredible 2% of the site's total readership!

Harold Meaner said he was "overjoyed" at the news, although percentages can be misleading.

He explained that, if the total readership had been, for example, 2 million readers, then his 2% would be 20,000, a significant figure, I'm sure you'll agree.

If, however, there had only been 100 visitors to The Spoof's stories that day, his share would have been reduced to just two readers, and both of those would probably have been people who had accessed his material by mistake while googling something on the internet.

Still, from acorns do oak trees grow, and he was tolerably pleased with his achievements, this morning.

"I'm hoping I can get a higher percentage by Christmas, and will be giving it my all in support of that endeavour," he said.

Meaner is currently in 7th place in the Top Writer rankings, which means that he is in 7th place in the rankings, but little else.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
The Spoof




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more