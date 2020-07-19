Spoof Numbers Hit New Low As Readers Can't Be Arsed Anymore

Written by Mister Meaner

Sunday, 19 July 2020

image for Spoof Numbers Hit New Low As Readers Can't Be Arsed Anymore

Top brass at satirical news website, The Spoof, have called an emergency meeting on Thursday, after it was announced that readers at the site had hit an all-time low.

Viewing figures have more than halved since January, and experts say that, if the current trend continues for much longer, something might have to be done about it.

Redundancies could be in the air.

With this and other matters of extreme trivia in mind, The Spoof impressario, Mark Lowton, has summoned the current top ten writers, as well as his brother, Paul, to an imaginary meeting of the Ashton-under-Lyne Working Men's Club, this Thursday at 7pm.

A pint will be shared with straws, and a Greggs Steak Bake cut into equal shares for all attendees.

It's not clear why the website has been hit with this dip in popularity, but one suggestion is that the increase in pappy stories about who-did-what to President Trump have finally convinced people to go and do something else, instead of wasting their time.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
The Spoof

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more