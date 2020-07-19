Spoof Numbers Hit New Low As Readers Can't Be Arsed Anymore

Top brass at satirical news website, The Spoof, have called an emergency meeting on Thursday, after it was announced that readers at the site had hit an all-time low.

Viewing figures have more than halved since January, and experts say that, if the current trend continues for much longer, something might have to be done about it.

Redundancies could be in the air.

With this and other matters of extreme trivia in mind, The Spoof impressario, Mark Lowton, has summoned the current top ten writers, as well as his brother, Paul, to an imaginary meeting of the Ashton-under-Lyne Working Men's Club, this Thursday at 7pm.

A pint will be shared with straws, and a Greggs Steak Bake cut into equal shares for all attendees.

It's not clear why the website has been hit with this dip in popularity, but one suggestion is that the increase in pappy stories about who-did-what to President Trump have finally convinced people to go and do something else, instead of wasting their time.