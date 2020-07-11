“I Didn’t Rat Out Trump”

On receiving a White House pardon from Donald Trump, Roger Stone issued his thanks by announcing, “I didn’t rat out Donald Trump.”

This means that Mr. Stone did, indeed, have incriminating evidence against Donald Trump, and, if Mr. Stone had so testified, Donald Trump could have also been indicted, found guilty, and sent to the slammer.

Roger Stone was due to enter the slammer next week, but not anymore. Stone got a Get out of jail card.

Roger Stone was the intermediator between Trump’s 2016 Presidential Campaign and Wikileaks. Wikileaks released all of Hillary Clinton’s hacked emails. Guccifer, a Russian organization, did the hacking.

Hillary was screwed, and Donald Trump calls her crooked. But Trump got the White House along with the power of the pardon.

Why does it matter? It was like the Watergate break-in, except it wasn’t done by plumbers, but by Guccifer computer hackers in Russia. Nixon was impeached, and resigned from the presidency, not because of the break-in, but because of the cover-up.

Roger Stone is part of this cover-up. The Wikileaks cover-up is to protect Donald Trump. Roger Stone's refusal to rat out Donald Trump is a cover-up. He refused to say that Trump knew all about Russian interference and Guccifer.

In return, acting as Santa Claus, Donald Trump pardoned Roger Stone.

Once former Vice President Joseph Biden is elected president, this U.S. Banana Republic will be history along with Donald Trump.

