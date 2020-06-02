Now Do You See Why Putin Elected Donald Trump

With revolution fomenting in the streets of cities throughout the United States, cops on horseback, tear gas, rubber bullets, and Billie clubs, do you see why Putin wanted a know-nothing white supremacist in the White House?

President Hillary Clinton would have jumped and taken action at the first hint of coronavirus. President Obama did the same thing when Ebola surfaced in Africa. He stopped it, isolated it in Africa, and Ebola did not become a world pandemic.

With the morbidly obese talk-show host in the White House, who Putin helped to elect, coronavirus is now a world pandemic. Unlike President Obama, Trump did nothing. Said it would go away by itself. Warm weather would kill it. Try drinking Lysol or Clorox.

After gassing peaceful protesters across the street from the White House, (televised for the whole world to see) Trump, surrounded and protected by a group of flunkies, bravely stepped out of the White House, empty-handed, and walked across the street to the front of St. John's Episcopal Church. He produced a bible (from who knows where) and swung it around overhead, like a designer handbag while on a red carpet. He then called for his flunkies to step forward for a photo-op.

A very prudent guest on MSNBC said, “Considering how much he plays golf and goes to church, he should have been swinging a golf club instead.”

Back in Russia, Putin smiling ear-to-ear, is on his front porch playing the banjo, and he is as triumphant as soldiers after conquering the beaches of Normandy.

