Sofia Vergara Says The Democratic Party of Colombia Wants Her to Run For President

Ellen DeGeneres recently said that Sofia is 47, but most parts of her look 27.

BOGOTA, Colombia – The current president of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, has just said that he will not run for re-election.

He commented that he wants to retire from political office, and travel to such exotic places as Greenland, Iran, Newfoundland, and Lower Clitavakia.

Marquez knows Colombian-born actress Sofia Vergara very well, having dated her when both were attending El Donaldo Duck Elementary School in Bogota.

Sofia recently ended an 11-year run as Gloria Pritchett, the buxom, much younger, Latina wife of old geezer, Jay Pritchett, on the sit-com "Modern Family".

President Marquez texted Sofia, and asked her to, please, consider running for president of the great cocaine-producing country of Colombia.

He added that she could really do some great promo adds for the country whose current national slogan is “Come to Colombia – We Have More Snow Than Canada, Alaska, and the North Pole All Put Together”.

Sofia replied that she will think about it, because, right now, she has signed a contract to star in a movie as Daniel Craig's beautiful sexy wife.

The movie is titled “James Bond – The Viagra Years”.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

