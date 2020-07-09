Sofia Vergara Says The Democratic Party of Colombia Wants Her to Run For President

BOGOTA, Colombia – The current president of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, has just said that he will not run for re-election.

He commented that he wants to retire from political office, and travel to such exotic places as Greenland, Iran, Newfoundland, and Lower Clitavakia.

Marquez knows Colombian-born actress Sofia Vergara very well, having dated her when both were attending El Donaldo Duck Elementary School in Bogota.

Sofia recently ended an 11-year run as Gloria Pritchett, the buxom, much younger, Latina wife of old geezer, Jay Pritchett, on the sit-com "Modern Family".

President Marquez texted Sofia, and asked her to, please, consider running for president of the great cocaine-producing country of Colombia.

He added that she could really do some great promo adds for the country whose current national slogan is “Come to Colombia – We Have More Snow Than Canada, Alaska, and the North Pole All Put Together”.

Sofia replied that she will think about it, because, right now, she has signed a contract to star in a movie as Daniel Craig's beautiful sexy wife.

The movie is titled “James Bond – The Viagra Years”.