Black Lace record has been played too many times during Lockdown

Agadoo, a 1980s hit for Yorkshire-based popular beat combo, Black Lace, is said to be the most heard, but least wanted song played during the lockdown.

Couples all over the country, wanting to remember the good times when Auntie Janice would form a congo at the wedding before it became a police incident, or people wanting to remember the sixth form disco, have been playing it on a loop for a while, even as a punishment for their children.

A parent said: 'Every time Tarquin and Angelina start playing us up, we put this on. Before, they used to listen to the song all the way through, and then not doing anything, but now they are doing the washing up, and mowing the lawn before the first 'push pineapple, shake the tree' comes on. We are so looking forward to their good behaviour during their teenage years.'

'Honestly!' said an unnamed husband. 'I would have preferred to listen to the Chicken Song from Spitting Image. Now, that was a classic narrative song, if ever I heard one.'