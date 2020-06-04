Recorder Group's Zoom meetings hailed a great success

Zoom meetings held by the Chutney on the Fritz and Mithering on The Trent's two recorder's ensembles, have been hailed as a great success, with up to three people at the meetings.

The meetings, hosted by barmaid Tracey Brassingthwaite, have seen solo renditions of classics from the recorder's repertoire, as well as ensemble playing of music by Charles Mingus, Shania Twain, Ronan Keating and Metallica.

'Yes, the Ronan Keating was a bit drab, but it was drab when it had words anyway, and the Shania Twain one we played didn't impress me much, but there was a strange pathos to Nothing Else Matters. I mean Elsie is now 88, but she has a fine pair of lungs on her.'

The next meeting is planned for Tuesday. 'This year, our living rooms, next year, the Albert Hall. Not the one in London, I am not travelling that far for a gig!' said Tracey.