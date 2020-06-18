The Heavy Metal Band Formerly Known as C-19 is Now Officially Known as WD-40

DUBLIN – Doolin Tipperary, the lead singer with the Irish heavy metal band formerly known as C-19, says the band has officially changed its name, and now goes by the name WD-40.

“Tip”, as his bandmates and fans call him, said that when the band was informed by the Ireland Department of Decency in Naming to change the band’s name they decided to fight it.

But, after being informed what the consequences would be if they refused, they decided by a unanimous vote of 4 to 0, to change the band’s name.

The band decided to go with WD-40, after tossing several names back and forth. Some of the rejected names included, The Irish Colluders, The Blarney Brothers, Sofia Vergara’s Knockers, and The Pied Pipers of The Potomac.

WD-40 have just signed on to be the opening act for 60s group, Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young on their upcoming reunion tour titled, “The Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young Ben Gay & Viagra Years Worldwide Tour.”

WD-40 drummer, Tally “Drumy” Drumcondra, said that the band has just written a new song titled “If Trump Was A Girl, I Wouldn’t Touch Her With a Ten Foot Pole or An Eleven-Foot Bulgarian.”

The worldwide tour is being sponsored by Ben Gay, Viagra, Kim Kardashian’s Cellulite-Be-Gone Cream, and Irish Spring Soap.