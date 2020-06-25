Actor Leonard McMills, Famous For Playing A Boneless Wing Addict, Caught Eating Boneless Wings in Mall Parking Lot

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - Hollywood-based actor Leonard McMills who catapulted to fame after being cast as boneless wing addict and gym teacher Lance Miles on the Netflix show "Run For Your Lives" was found by police early Tuesday morning passed out in his 2013 grey Subaru Outback.

The 6’2” dramatic and comedic actor with long floppy black hair and pasty pale white skin, who was nominated for seven Emmy awards, was found hunched over the steering wheel with honey barbecue and mild wing sauce around his lips and cheeks. He was also ranting in his sleep about the upcoming wrath against proponents of cancel culture.

As Officer Bixby of the West Hollywood Police Department knocked on the car window, Miles was startled out of his sleep, and rolled down the window.

"Yeah, now what the fuck do you want?"

The officer and the mercurial actor exchanged other insults, until the officer finally snapped, and said,

"Take a good look at yourself, Lance. You're a mess. The character you play on television eats wings much better than you do."

"Ran out of napkins."

"I'm such a big fan. I'll drive you down to the station house. You can take a shower, clean yourself up, and get sober."

The officer then gently escorted Lance to the patrol car without putting handcuffs on him. No charges were filed.