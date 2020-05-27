1980's Rock Group "The Knack" Make Come Back with Remake of My Sharona as My Corona

Mega rock stars of the late 1970s and early 80s, The Knack, are back! Best known for their smash hit, My Sharona, the British rockers are sitting on top of the charts with an updated remake of My Sharona called My Corona. Using the same music with new lyrics, My Corona captures what it means to be a locked up baby boomer. "I really wanted to recreate our youth. We ran wild. No boundaries. Lots of energy. We don't have much of that now, but My Corona will take us back to where we once belonged," said The Knack's lead singer, Doug Fieger.

During a zoom video conference, Fieger belted out the lyrics while wearing a face mask, face shield, gloves, and adult diapers. The songs goes like this:



Ooh, my little ugly one, ugly one

When you gonna give me some space, CORONA

Ooh, you make my lungs run, my lungs run

Gonna get it off my mask, CORONA

Chorus

Never gonna stop, task force up, Trump on my mind

I always get it off for the touch of the virus kind

Fauci, fauci, fauci, wooo!

m-m-m-m-my CORONA

Move a little farther, hun, will ya, hu?

Far enough to spray you with lye, CORONA

Keeping it a mystery, CDC

Running down the length of my PPP, CORONA

Chorus

Never gonna stop, task force up, Trump on my mind

Always get it off for the touch of the virus kind

Fauci, fauci, fauci, wooo!

m-m-m-m-my CORONA

When will you leave me be, leave me be?

Is it just a matter of time, CORONA

Is it just destiny, destiny,

Or is it just a game from Fauci, CORONA

Chorus

Never gonna stop, task force up, Trump on my mind

I always get it off for the touch of the virus kind

Fauci, fauci, fauci, wooo!

m-m-m-m-my CORONA

m-m-m-m-my CORONA

m-m-m-m-my CORONA

m-m-m-m-my CORONA

ooooooooooh, my CORONA

ooooooooooh, my CORONA

ooooooooooh, my CORONA