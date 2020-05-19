Writer Who Has Never Been 'Featured Writer' Is Finally 'Featured Writer'

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 19 May 2020

image for Writer Who Has Never Been 'Featured Writer' Is Finally 'Featured Writer'
If you blinked, you'd have missed it

A writer on a satirical news website who complained that he had never featured in the site's 'Featured Writer' slot, finally got his wish tonight, when he was briefly featured as the 'Featured Writer'.

Dr. Bill Ingsgate, 81, and holder of twelve doctorates, is a veteran of TheSpoof.com, having been a member since 22 February 2010, and has written in excess of 800 stories.

Indeed, now that I've just had a look, he's written 851 items for the site, which is a jolly good effort.

Ingsgate has become disillusioned in recent times, however, at his failure to get the exposure his scribblings undoubtedly deserve, and he consistently loiters just outside the Top 3 in the Writers Chart standings, which mean almost nothing at all, but are great if you're in the Top 3.

The 'Featured Writer' facility seeks to draw readers' attention to writers, but Ingsgate - who monitors the site 24/7 - has never seen his name featured.

That all changed tonight, when, at precisely 9:12pm (Cambodian time), the name of Dr. Billingsgate was the featured writer in the 'Featured Writer' section for more than eight minutes, before changing back to some bloke with a Mexican-sounding name.

The good doctor is an American, but this should not be held against him.

What, perhaps, could be held against him is that (continued on page 763)

