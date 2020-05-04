Spoof Points Now Redeemable In Stores

There was a great amount of excitement from a small amount of people earlier this evening, when it was announced on satirical news website, TheSpoof.com, that the points writers are awarded for writing stories will soon be redeemable for cash values at many 'going concerns'.

The site's owner, Mark Lowton, posted:

"Yes, it's about time, I suppose. Some of the writers have been putting in a lot of hard work, and this has had a marked effect on my income from the site. I realised it was time to give something back."

The "marked effect" on the site's income has been marked. In the fiscal year ending April 2019, income from advertising was £38.45, but, in the latest figures, that income has risen to £44.87, an increase of around 17%.

The new scheme will mean that a writer scoring more than 50,000 points in any 7-day period will be rewarded with 3p (thruppence). These rewards will accumulate through the fiscal year, and turned into Spoof Vouchers at the end of it.

Many organisations have agreed to accept the vouchers in exchange for cash value. Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury, Waitrose, Ikea, Sports Direct, WH Smith and B&Q are thought to be amongst them, as are British Home Stores.

There is also an option to collect rewards as Air Miles.