UNMASKED: Real Identity Of Spoof Writer Revealed

Written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 15 May 2020

image for UNMASKED: Real Identity Of Spoof Writer Revealed
Ingsgate having a rest at home

A man who has put a vast number of hours of exhausting investigative work into a project to uncover the real identity of a writer on satirical news website, TheSpoof.com, has 'cracked the case', and has made his findings known.

Edwin Dunce-Hatha, 53, a private detective from Thornton, near Blackpool, has spent the last four years attempting to expose the writer posing as an academic who goes under the name of 'Dr. Billingsgate'.

Billingsgate claims to have numerous doctoral degrees, and claims to reside somewhere on the Galapagos Islands, tending turtles, whatever that means.

Dunce-Hatha checked various government agencies in the US, hacked into the good doctor's computer, tracked his emails and social media posts, and spoke to people that are familiar with him, and his strange nocturnal habits, which some described as "indecent", and others "depraved".

The man Dunce-Hatha has been following for the last four years is 87-year-old former door-to-door encyclopaedia salesman, Mr. William Ingsgate, who is not a doctor. He has no doctorate degrees, but does have a Facebook page literally crammed with his offbeat scribblings about Wile E. Coyote, L'il Wilmer, Fly Face, horses' asses, and how long it takes one of his stories to pass through a dog's digestive system to its alimentary canal.

The intrepid Blackpool detective fatso said:

"William Ingsgate. Enough said."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Dr. BillingsgateThe Spoof




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more