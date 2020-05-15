UNMASKED: Real Identity Of Spoof Writer Revealed

A man who has put a vast number of hours of exhausting investigative work into a project to uncover the real identity of a writer on satirical news website, TheSpoof.com, has 'cracked the case', and has made his findings known.

Edwin Dunce-Hatha, 53, a private detective from Thornton, near Blackpool, has spent the last four years attempting to expose the writer posing as an academic who goes under the name of 'Dr. Billingsgate'.

Billingsgate claims to have numerous doctoral degrees, and claims to reside somewhere on the Galapagos Islands, tending turtles, whatever that means.

Dunce-Hatha checked various government agencies in the US, hacked into the good doctor's computer, tracked his emails and social media posts, and spoke to people that are familiar with him, and his strange nocturnal habits, which some described as "indecent", and others "depraved".

The man Dunce-Hatha has been following for the last four years is 87-year-old former door-to-door encyclopaedia salesman, Mr. William Ingsgate, who is not a doctor. He has no doctorate degrees, but does have a Facebook page literally crammed with his offbeat scribblings about Wile E. Coyote, L'il Wilmer, Fly Face, horses' asses, and how long it takes one of his stories to pass through a dog's digestive system to its alimentary canal.

The intrepid Blackpool detective fatso said:

"William Ingsgate. Enough said."