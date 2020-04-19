Spoof Writing Professors Give False Hope To Low-Ranking Authors

In an effort to boost the confidence of low-ranking writers on the popular humor site The Spoof, renowned comedy experts Professor Clive Danton and the illustrious Dr. Billingsgate are sadly giving writers an inaccurate perception of their comedy talents.

Harvard professor, Billingsgate, told reporters, Tuesday, that he takes the time to provide each and every spoof writer false hope. “Every writer is different, and even though there are probably just 17 of them actually writing for the Spoof, I feel it’s important that I make enough time to sit down with them individually to let them know they have a unique voice worth pursuing. Even if they don't.”

The 'doctor' explained that he frequently spends hours online in discussion boards passing on his own comedy knowledge to writers, as well as conducting one-on-one sessions to ensure they hear individualized, unfounded optimism about their writing and their prospects within the Spoof community.

“It certainly adds a bit to my workload, but providing specific feedback and encouragement really has a huge impact on their confidence. Albeit unfounded."

British satire expert, Danton, concurs with Billingsgate. "I also try and encourage, inspire and push writers to excel, and to rise up the chart. Even though, really, to be quite honest, they have no real chance of ever surpassing the guy with the funny name, the Mexican Arab dude, and the great MW."

Professor Danton added that his efforts have yielded some notable results, asserting that a number of the most deluded writers have gone on to humiliating, short-lived attempts at trying to crack the elusive 'Top Three".