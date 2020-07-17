Police To Show LGBTQ Support With New Uniform Design

For too long now, the police have been seen as an instrument of oppression, a 'toy of the rich', and the enemy of minority groups, but that's all set to change next year, when new police uniforms will be worn in support of the LGBTQ movement.

The uniforms have been created by top fashion designers, and will revolutionise the way police officers are perceived in the community.

Instead of the black tunic and trousers of tradition, a lighter, more relaxed, and, some might say, 'frolicksome' aspect will be the new image for the brave men and women who patrol our streets.

Rainbow colours will be the order of the day, with a definite lean towards the Left with the introduction of comfortable, baggy dungarees. Police helmets have been dispensed with, and replaced by a selection of headwear in jolly colours, and with accoutrements such as flowers and bow ties attached.

Whistles are still available, but plastic trumpets will be introduced.

A police spokesman said, "We have to make the effort to build bridges with the gay, transgender and wotnot community, and if that means looking like a right set of pricks, it's a small price to pay."