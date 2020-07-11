Vandals Take Down a Statue of Donald Duck

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The Albuquerque Police Department reported that overnight vandals stole the 13-foot tall statue of Disney character, Donald Duck.

Police are checking surveillance video, and hope to catch the duck vandal or vandals.

Police Chief Hernando Penobscot, said that in his 28-year career with the APD, he has never seen this type of sick, hate-filled vandalism.

He recalls seeing plenty of ‘I hate Hillary’ and ‘I hate Trump’ graffiti on walls, and even a nasty charcoal drawing of Ann Coulter’s flat chest, but nothing to the degree of hostility as this.

He pointed out that every pawn shop in town has been alerted to be on the lookout for someone bringing in the Donald Duck statue.

The chief added that it's not like there’s a lucrative market for Donald Duck statues; at least not in New Mexico - California, maybe.

The mayor of Albuquerque did say that he received a letter stating that the statue was stolen because Donald Duck does not have any pants on, so, therefore, the statue is not suitable to be viewed by children.

Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is offering a reward of $3,700 to the thieves, if they return the Donald Duck statue unharmed - no questions asked.