'Sloppy Joes' burger joint envoy in London traveled to Los Angeles to evacuate the country's famous eatery building after emergency rat control found a rotting 30-ton grease ball underneath the burger establishment.

It all started with a tour guide security staff complaining about constantly blocked toilets when accompanying VIPs to the landmark joint and a whiffy atmosphere that coincided with the occupation of the building's executive toilet bowl.

Sloppy Joe's, located in Santa Monica, is famous for their $2.00 Julie Burgers and their $2.10 Whale Burgers.

For the last four years, an Alabama Yank named Julie Scrumptious has been selling her tallow to the famous Sloppy Joe's eatery.

When burgers are served hot to exotically poor winos, the waiter drizzles a tablespoon of Julie's much sought-after tallow dripping on their crazy-looking Julie Burger meat patty.

Julie combines her tallow with walrus fat, to give her product a special flavor. She walks through walrus colonies collecting the dead bodies of walruses that have passed away. "You look for a good quality fermented smell, just like cheese," says Julie.

For the Whale Burgers, only a teaspoon of whale ambergris, as it's called, is dripped on top of the burger meat. The price is $0.10 cents a gram of the stinky ambergris—Eat hardy, Charlie.

This morning, engineers from the London Abasement Company were taken to Los Angeles City to clean up the crap mess following claims customers 'had been taken to the hospital with dizzy spells' after inhaling cack fumes emitted from the rotting fat burger underneath the toilet seat at the Sloppy Joe's tin-roofed shanty.

Commenting on the latest development, the homeless ambassador confirmed to The Spoof that specialists were chipping away at the underground cack-ball all weekend and sending their findings to Quito's Institute of Gastro-Archaeology for analysis.

The famed contractor of the London Abasement Company was recently in the news amid reports that it has 'built Epstein's secret orgy cellar' and parts of the Thames Super Sewer.