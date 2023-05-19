McDonalds introduces the super sizzling McJalapeno

Prepare your taste buds for a fiery fiesta because the world's largest fast food chain has just unleashed one of its 'hottest' menu items to date!

In a groundbreaking announcement, Hildegarde Hillowitz, the fearless spokeswoman of the golden arches, revealed the arrival of the McJalapeno. While it has been tantalizing taste buds south of the border for the past six weeks, this culinary sensation is now ready to set America ablaze.

Now, what makes the McJalapeno truly incendiary? These fiery peppers are meticulously grown on the renowned Rancho Chupacabra, nestled in the heart of the Mexican state of Sinoloa, also known as Estado El Chapo. Legend has it that the Chupacabra himself has personally imbued these jalapenos with an otherworldly level of heat and flavor. Don't ask how, you don't want to know, let's just say if you've heard of civet coffee, you might have the right idea.

The new Mickey D's 'hotties' come with a formidable disclaimer. The warning states, "Caution: If you manage to scorch your precious tonsils to a crisp, the golden arches shall not be held accountable."

So, dare to take the plunge into the spicy abyss and sample the McJalapeno? Remember to keep a fire extinguisher on standby and order a large chocolate shake with your meal. This is not your ordinary fast food affair—it's a tongue-tingling, taste bud-teasing extravaganza that will leave you begging for mercy, gasping for breath, and then going back for more!